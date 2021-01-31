In an exclusive conversation with India.com, ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat reveals everything about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s marriage plans. Sonali confirmed that the two will get engaged after Bigg Boss 14 ends. She also talked about the household chores she did inside the house and nominations she wasn’t expecting. Watch the full interview here. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Brother Supports Her After Netizens' Criticism: She Hasn't Crossed Any Line