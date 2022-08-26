Sonali Phogat last rites video: Social media star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s funeral took place on Friday in Hisar, Haryana. The video from the last rites showed her teenage daughter Yashodhara shouldering her mother’s bier, a traditional ritual that is meant to be performed by a son or any male member of the family. Traditionally in most Hindu cultures, a woman’s participation in a funeral procession is limited or banned. Right from burning the pier to carrying the bier, most of the rituals are performed by a male member, or sometimes it is compulsorily performed by the person’s son or husband. If the dead person is not married then the ritual is performed by the father or brother. Watch Sonali Phogat’s last rites video here.Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Teenage Daughter Breaks Gender Stereotype at Her Funeral, Shoulders The Bier - Watch Heartbreaking Video

Written By- Ananya