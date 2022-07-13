The fashion icon of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor is all set to embrace motherhood for the very first time. The couple announced the pregnancy with an adorable post on social media and revealed that they will be welcoming their first child in the fall of 2022. The duo is planning to host a grand baby shower function. Here is the first look of their luxurious fancy invitation for the baby shower. Reportedly, the baby shower is going to be held at their wedding venue.

Written by- Ananya