Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Net Worth Of The Neerja Actress Is Shocking ! Check Out Expensive Things Owned By Sonam Kapoor | Watch Video

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 38th birthday today. On her bday let's check out Sonam Kapoor's net worth and expensive things that she owns. Watch video.

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 38th birthday today. She was born on 9th June, 1985 in Mumbai. She made her acting debut in 2007 from the movie Saawariya and since then she has give series of great films like Neerja, Raanjhana, Khoobsurat, Delhi 6, I Hate Luv stories and more. Apart from her acting skills , the diva is also known to be one of the most stylish actresses in the B-Town. However, the actress hasn’t done films in a while, her last film was the 2019 romance drama, the Zoya factor. Even though she has not done films in a while doesn’t mean her net worth has gone down. So, on her bday let’s check out Sonam Kapoor’s net worth and expensive things that she owns.