How to relax during first trimester: Bollywood actress and mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor recently announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja. The actress recently opened on motherhood. She revealed that the first three months of her pregnancy were difficult for her and that she was not prepared for it. Well, the first trimester of pregnancy can be really overwhelming. Several physical changes like tender or swollen breasts, nausea, increased urination, fatigue, heartburn, food cravings and constipation takes place, which can be really tiring, stressful and tough for new mothers. In this video we have with us Dr. Shimi Sundharan, MD.(Biochemistry), Head- Research & Development, who will explain us the do’s and don’ts of first trimester and what one can do to ease out the process for a healthy pregnancy. Watch video.Also Read - Jammu Hosts It's First Fashion Week On Bank's Of Famous Dal Lake - Watch Video