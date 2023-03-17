Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi join Opposition protest over Adani issue – Watch Video

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi join Opposition protest over Adani issue – Watch Video

Opposition leaders staged a protest at Gandhi Statue in Parliament.

Updated: March 17, 2023 4:57 PM IST

By Radha Bakutra | Edited by Radha Bakutra

Opposition leaders staged a protest at Gandhi Statue in Parliament on March 17. Congress MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi joined the Opposition protest. The protest was over demand of JPC probe in Adani stocks issue.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 17, 2023 4:56 PM IST

Updated Date: March 17, 2023 4:57 PM IST