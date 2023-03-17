Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi join Opposition protest over Adani issue – Watch Video
Opposition leaders staged a protest at Gandhi Statue in Parliament.
Opposition leaders staged a protest at Gandhi Statue in Parliament on March 17. Congress MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi joined the Opposition protest. The protest was over demand of JPC probe in Adani stocks issue.
