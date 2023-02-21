Home

Sonu Nigam’s Colleague Injured In Brawl Over Selfie- Watch VIDEO

Sonu Nigam latest news: A colleague of Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam was injured when he was manhandled during an alleged brawl over taking a selfie with the latter at an event in Mumbai on Monday night, police said. The incident took place around 11 pm when Nigam was in suburban Chembur to attend a music festival, a police official said. While leaving the venue, a group of fans approached the singer for a selfie when his two colleagues intervened. Both colleagues of Nigam were manhandled by the fans, leading to one of them receiving minor injuries, said the official. A video of the incident later surfaced on social media platforms.