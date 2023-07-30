Top Trending Videos

  Sonu Sood Birthday: Actor Turns a Year Older, A Look At His Incredible Journey From a Bollywood Actor To a Real-Life Hero

Sonu Sood Birthday: Actor Turns a Year Older, A Look At His Incredible Journey From a Bollywood Actor To a Real-Life Hero

Actor Sonu Sood turns a year older today. He has been tirelessly working to help those in need, from arranging transportation for migrant workers to providing medical care for those infected with the virus.

Published: July 30, 2023 9:44 AM IST

By Video Desk

Sonu Sood Birthday: Sonu Sood, a well-known Bollywood actor, has become a real-life hero for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been tirelessly working to help those in need, from arranging transportation for migrant workers to providing medical care for those infected with the virus. Today, on his birthday, we celebrate his incredible journey from a successful actor to a humanitarian icon.

