Sonu Sood Birthday: Actor Turns a Year Older, A Look At His Incredible Journey From a Bollywood Actor To a Real-Life Hero

Sonu Sood Birthday: Sonu Sood, a well-known Bollywood actor, has become a real-life hero for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been tirelessly working to help those in need, from arranging transportation for migrant workers to providing medical care for those infected with the virus. Today, on his birthday, we celebrate his incredible journey from a successful actor to a humanitarian icon.

