ZV-E1O Vlogging camera Chip shortage : There’s a bad news for all the Sony camera users out there who wanted to buy it’s recently released vlogging camera. Sony who launched it’s new vlogging camera ZV-E10 in July has now has ceased the production and has stopped new orders being placed for the same as there is a global semiconductor shortage. Reportedly, the company has also paused production of the A7 11, A6400 and A6100 cameras. Checkout our latest video for a detailed news on this chip shortage issue. Watch.Also Read - Noise Announces Exclusive Partnership With German Startup Bragi For Next-Gen Wireless Earphones | Checkout Details Here