Sony Neckband speakers: Sony launched two new wireless neckband speakers namely SRS-NB1O and SRS-NS7 in India, on Wednesday. Along with that the company also launched Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter. The audio products come up with stylish and comfortable design and are a good option for people working from home and people who prefer watching cinemas at home. Sony SRS-NS7 comes up with Dolby Atmos support. Both the speakers offer 12 to 20 hours of battery respectively. To know more about the features and specs of these newly launched audio products, watch this video.Also Read - Google May Launch It's Pixel Smartwatch In May, Checkout Expected Key Features, Specifications And Price