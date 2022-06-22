When you have a sore throat, you might find yourself reaching for a steaming cup of tea. For many people, there’s something soothing about the warmth, flavour, and aroma of tea and herbal infusions. In this video we have shared the best herbal tea options for sore throat and it’s benefits. Although, consult your doctor before consuming them. From Chamomile tea, Turmeric tea, Green tea, Licorice Root Tea, to Ginger Tea, best herbal teas for sore throat.