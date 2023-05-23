By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Soundarya Sharma Flaunts Her Toned Figure In a Tight Blue Dress | Watch Video
Soundarya Sharma donned a pretty blue outfit. She was seen flaunting her toned body in the dress. Check out this video.
Soundarya Sharma snapped: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma was snapped promoting her new song Khoobsurat. The actress donned a pretty blue outfit. She was seen flaunting her toned body in the dress. Check out this video.
Also Watch
Also Read:
- Salman Khan To Build a 19-Storey Hotel In Bandra, List Of B-Town Celebs Who Own Swanky Hotels And Restaurants - Watch
- Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning All Black Looks That Raised Internet's Temperature, Fourth Look Will Make Your Jaws Dop - Watch Video
- Adah Sharma Bold Looks: Times When The Kerala Story Actress Stunned Fans With Her Sizzling Avatars - Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.