South Africa Cricket Team Arrives At Chennai Airport Ahead Of Match Against Pakistan

South African Cricket team arrived at Chennai airport ahead of their game against Pakistan scheduled for October 27. It will ...

Updated: October 26, 2023 12:31 PM IST

By Video Desk

South African Cricket team arrived at Chennai airport ahead of their game against Pakistan scheduled for October 27. It will be the 26th ODI match under the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu. South Africa defeated Bangladesh in their last game. Pakistan was defeated by Afghanistan in their last outing.

