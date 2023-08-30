Top Trending Videos

South Korea and the US hold joint infiltration training drills

About 100 US and South Korean soldiers were mobilized for the drills in South Korea's Coastal region. The joint exercises from August 21st to 31st are designed to enhance responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

Published: August 30, 2023 2:51 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

About 100 US and South Korean soldiers were mobilized for the drills in South Korea’s Coastal region. The joint exercises from August 21st to 31st are designed to enhance responses to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.