Sova Virus explained: If you use mobile banking or use credit cards/debit cards for payment using your Android smartphone then you need to stay alert! As a new version of the Trojan virus, SOVA, has reportedly attacked over 200 mobile, banking and crypto apps and is stealing their login credentials and cookies. SOVA was earlier focusing on countries like the US, Russia and Spain, but in July 2022 it added several other countries, including India in the list. Watch this video to know more about Sova virus and how to prevent it.