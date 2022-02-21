SpaceX news:
SpaceX will be launching more that 4 dozen satellites today at 9 : 44am (EST). This will be a 2 stage Falon 9 rocket capped with 49 SpaceX starlink broadband spacecraft. Falcon 9 will lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space. It will come back to after 9 minutes of it's launch. This will be 11th launch for Falcon 9. You can watch it live at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX or directly via the company. Reportedly, SpaceX planned to launch the satellites on Sunday, but had to cancel because of the bad weather. Watch this video to know about the launch by SpaceX in detail.