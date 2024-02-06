Home

Video Gallery

Spain to invest $502 M in desalination plants in Catalonia amid drought

Spain to invest $502 M in desalination plants in Catalonia amid drought

Catalonia has entered a drought emergency, clearing the way for tighter water restrictions following three years without rainfall. But finally, In ...

Catalonia has entered a drought emergency, clearing the way for tighter water restrictions following three years without rainfall.

Trending Now

But finally, In response to Catalonia’s ongoing three-year drought, Spain has announced an investment of 502 million dollar in the construction of two desalination plants along the Catalan coast.

You may like to read

According to reports These facilities will be placed in the north and south of Barcelona, Spain’s second-largest city, are anticipated to commence operations in 2028 and 2029, offering a combined annual capacity to treat 80 million cubic meters that’s 21 billion gallons of water.

“The government’s commitment is to do everything possible to help wherever needed to guarantee drinkable water,” Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said at a news conference in Barcelona.

The water-use restrictions by the gov have already been applied to the regional capital Barcelona and 201 surrounding local councils from Friday, affecting some six million people.

#spain #drought

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/