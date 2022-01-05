Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man: No Way Home released on 16th of December and has entertained audience globally. It is undoubtedly one of the most amazing Spider Man films made so far. The film has broken all the records by earning $1.37B on international box office and has become 12th highest grossing film of all the time. Yes you heard that right! The film has surpassed Avenger’s Endgame’s collection and has perched 3rd spot among all Hollywood films released in India and has even defeated Black Panther in terms of worldwide collection. Watch this video to know more on it.Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses Rs 200 Crore at Indian Box Office Despite COVID Restrictions, Big Achievement For Marvel - Check Detailed Box Office