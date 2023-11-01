Home

Video Gallery

“Sponge Bombs”: Israel’s New Secret Weapon To Seal Off Hamas’ Tunnels

“Sponge Bombs”: Israel’s New Secret Weapon To Seal Off Hamas’ Tunnels

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies, Israeli forces, as per reports, are set to use a 'novel' arsenal ...

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies, Israeli forces, as per reports, are set to use a ‘novel’ arsenal of tactics. This includes the use of innovative bomb known as “sponge bombs” which can seal off the intricate network of tunnels beneath Gaza without any explosions.

Even as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have remained tight-lipped about the use of these “sponge bombs,” it is reported that these weapons can seal off tunnel entrances and help prevent surprise attacks from Hamas militants.