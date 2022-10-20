ICC T20 World Cup: The eighth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup began in Australia. Let’s Find Out some interesting facts and Trivia About the T20 World cup.Also Read - BCCI President: Election Process And Role of President, Explained | Watch Video

Australia can create history: Australia has a rare chance to create history by defending the T20 World cup crown

Two – Times Champions: The West Indies are the only team to have won the T20 World Cup 2 times

Fastest 50: Yuvraj Singh still holds the record for the fastest 50 against England

Fastest 100: Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest 100 in just 48 balls against England

Most Overall Run In Single Edition: Former Indian Captain Virat Kohli Scored 319 runs in 6 matches in the 2014 edition

Written by: Keshav Mishra