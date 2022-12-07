Cricket Updates: How Much Salary Does Indian Women Cricket Players Get? Watch Video

Indian Women's Cricket Player Salary: Smriti Mandhana is one of the highest earning members of the current women's team and she gets half the amount that a player from the lowest grade in the men's team gets now. In this video watch about the salary of Indian women's cricket players. Watch Video

Published: December 7, 2022 11:02 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk


Indian Women’s Cricket: In the begging, during 70’s and 80’s Indian Women Cricket players had to finance their own trip and share their train berths and cricket kits. but now women’s cricket has come a long way. But still we can find a huge gap between the salary of men’s cricket players and women’s cricket players. Smriti Mandhana is one of the highest earning members of the current women’s team and she gets half the amount that a player from the lowest grade in the men’s team gets now. In this video watch about the salary of Indian women’s cricket players. what are difference between men’s and women’s cricket player salaries. Watch Video

Also Read:

Written By: Amit Kumar 

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 7, 2022 11:02 AM IST