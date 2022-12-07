Top Recommended Stories
Cricket Updates: How Much Salary Does Indian Women Cricket Players Get? Watch Video
Indian Women's Cricket Player Salary: Smriti Mandhana is one of the highest earning members of the current women's team and she gets half the amount that a player from the lowest grade in the men's team gets now. In this video watch about the salary of Indian women's cricket players. Watch Video
Indian Women’s Cricket: In the begging, during 70’s and 80’s Indian Women Cricket players had to finance their own trip and share their train berths and cricket kits. but now women’s cricket has come a long way. But still we can find a huge gap between the salary of men’s cricket players and women’s cricket players. Smriti Mandhana is one of the highest earning members of the current women’s team and she gets half the amount that a player from the lowest grade in the men’s team gets now. In this video watch about the salary of Indian women’s cricket players. what are difference between men’s and women’s cricket player salaries. Watch Video
Written By: Amit Kumar
