FIFA World Cup 2022 Croatia vs Canada Match Highlights | Watch Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Alphonso Davies opened the scoring for Canada after just two minutes – with their first-ever World Cup goal. Match report as Croatia come from behind and win in Group F thanks to two goals from Andrej Kramaric either side of a Marko Livaja strike, while substitute Lovro Majer adds a late fourth. Canada crashed out of the Round of 16 race, having also their first game to Belgium. Alphonso Davies had scored Canada’s first World Cup goal, but they crash out of the tournament.

Written By: Keshav Mishra