FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 Legends Who Might Be Playing Their Last World Cup | Watch Video

The significance of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to mark the end of an era for many top footballers. It is set to be the final FIFA World Cup appearance for some of the biggest legends in the game.

Christiano Ronaldo: 37-year-old Portuguese Footballer Christiano Ronaldo may be playing his last FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi: Argentina’s ray of hope, 35-year-old Lionel Messi likely to be playing his final world cup.

Manuel Neuer: One of the best Goalkeepers from Germany, Manuel Neuer will be playing his fourth and final world cup.

Oliver Giroud: 36-year-old, French Footballer, Oliver Giroud, might also be playing his last world cup.

Karim Benzema: One of the best strikers of all time, Karim Benzema of France is playing his final world cup.

