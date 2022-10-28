Suryakumar Yadav: Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has become the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket in 2022. The 32-year-old scored 51*(25) against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022. Suryakumar took over Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan who was at the top of the scoring charts. Mohammad Rizwan was at the total of 825 runs in 19 innings with the average of 51.56. Suryakumar has amassed 867 runs in 25 innings averaging an impressive 41.28 including a century. Mohammad Rizwan vs Suryakumar Yadav competition continues as both have plenty of T20’s left to be played this year. Surya is ahead in the race thanks to his unbeaten 51 on 27 November, 2022.Also Read - Babar Azam Reveals Reason Behind Pakistan's Loss Against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

