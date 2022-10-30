After winning against Pakistan and Netherlands team India is all set to take on South Africa in today’s T20I match at the Perth stadium in Australia. India is leading Group 2 in the-table position. Fans have reached the Perth stadium in Australia to cheer for team India. Virat Kohli is the hot favourite amongst the crowd. Watch live video of fans and IND vs AUS match update from Perth Australia.

IND vs SA Predicted Playing 11:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul OR Rishabh Pant , Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.