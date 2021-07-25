Sportsmen and their Alleged Bollywood Affairs – Recently Tennis star Leander Paes and actress Kim Sharma have sparked dating rumors with their photos of holidaying together in Goa. But this is not the first time when the tales of the love of a player and beautiful actresses have become famous. So we thought why not tell you about more such sports stars and their different Bollywood love affair. Watch the full video to know more.Also Read - Bigg Boss Season 15: All You Need to Know About OTT Launch And List of Celebrities Participating