Here’s a list of celebrities who were spotted on Wednesday i.e. December 16 by the paparazzi: Also Read - Photos: Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Pretty Blue Body-Hugging Dress
Divya Dutta glows after her salon visit Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Mesmerising In A Ivory Embellished Lehenga Worth Rs 42,000, See PICS
Aamir Ali looks dapper at the airport Also Read - Mukti Mohan-Bharti Singh’s Husband Haarsh’s Dance at Punit Pathak-Nidhi's Reception Goes Viral
BFFs Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor bond in Bandra
Krushna Abhishek drops in to visit Remo D’Souza at hospital
Punit Pathak stops by to visit Remo D’Souza at hospital
Mallika Sherawat looks radiant after her visit to a clinic
Mandira Bedi looks super-fit out and about in Bandra
Taimur Ali Khan screams, “No photo,” as he’s clicked with mommy Kareena Kapoor
Mouni Roy slays it in all black
Parineeti Chopra looks bubbly as ever
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan visit Kareena Kapoor’s mother