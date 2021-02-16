From Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday, Govinda and Rakul Preet Singh, we’ve got you covered on all the celeb spotting in the tinsel town today… Time for some stargazing, fellas! Our hardworking paparazzi have been out and about capturing the stars in the city zipping past where you’d least expect them. While some are busy shooting across the city, others are hobnobbing with their pals or enjoying their downtime. Also Read - Nagarjuna Akkineni Wraps Shoot For Brahmastra, Shares Special Note For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Govinda keeping it stylish in all black spotted with wife Sunita Ahuja at the airport

Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted looking stunning in a kaftan top with Husband Saif Ali khan who style in a black kurta

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinning in black for a Birthday party

Ananya Panday in a Cute white dress spotted with Ishaan Khatter who kept it street style for the Valentine’s brunch