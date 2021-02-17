From Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani, we’ve got you covered on all the celeb spotting in the tinsel town today… Time for some stargazing, fellas! Our hardworking paparazzi have been out and about capturing the stars in the city zipping past where you’d least expect them. While some are busy shooting across the city, others are hobnobbing with their pals or enjoying their downtime. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Shares Stunning Pictures in Sunshine Yellow Lehenga, Mouni Roy Calls Her 'Goddess of Love'

Janhvi Kapoor in a Nike hoodie for the airport look

Sara Ali Khan flaunting a gorgeous yellow Kurti with white palazzo

Nora Fatehi flaunting her statement jacket spotted at dance rehearsal

Disha Patani in all white looking all trendy and stylish

Ishaan Khattar keeping it trendy with bucket hats

Mouni Roy looking super stylish in flared jeans and crop top