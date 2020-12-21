Here’s a list of celebrities who were spotted on Monday i.e. December 21 by the paparazzi: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia's Husband Sumit Maheshwari Reveals Everything About Their Relationship

-Kareena, Saif and Taimur snapped at their Bandra house Also Read - Pavitra Punia Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 14 After Jaan Kumar Sanu?

-Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa at NCB office Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Nominations: Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan Given Tough Challenges

-Arjun Rampal at NCB office

-Fatima Ali Shaikh looks pretty in blue

-Maliaka Arora snapped for her Yoga session

-Aditya Roy Kapoor shoots with Sanjana Sanghi

-Pavitra Punia turns into a beautiful bride