Back in the groove after two consecutive wins, defending champions Mumbai Indians(MI) will be taking on Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi 7.30 PM. Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad has just one win in the campaign so far and will look to turn the tide against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

Pitch Report

There have been three 200+ scores in the last two games here in Arun Jaitley Stadium, which speaks about the flat-batting deck here in Delhi. Teams batting second are always likely to lose here, as dew is a big factor.

Weather Forecast

It should be another hot and humid evening in Delhi, with an average temperature of around 37 degrees celsius.

SRH vs MI SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

SRH vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni and Jasprit Bumrah