Sri Lanka Crisis Explained: Causes, Why Sri Lankans Are Angry And Why And How Did President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Flee?
Sri Lanka Crisis Explained: Sri Lanka is under crisis since many days and now the news of Sri Lanka’s president fleeing the country has led to massive protests and the economy’s collapse. In this video we have explained all about Sri Lanka crisis.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Published Date: July 14, 2022 5:53 PM IST