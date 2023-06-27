Top Trending Videos

SRK All Set To Collab With Daughter Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand Film | Watch Video

A friend of the Khan family tells Subhash K Jha, "SRK is planning to cast himself with his daughter in a father-daughter drama. The director is yet to be decided."

Published: June 27, 2023 6:02 PM IST

By Video Desk

SRK AND SUHANA COLLAB: Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly team up with his daughter Suhana for a film to be produced by his Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand. A friend of the Khan family tells Subhash K Jha, "SRK is planning to cast himself with his daughter in a father-daughter drama. The director is yet to be decided."

