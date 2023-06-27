By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SRK All Set To Collab With Daughter Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand Film | Watch Video
A friend of the Khan family tells Subhash K Jha, "SRK is planning to cast himself with his daughter in a father-daughter drama. The director is yet to be decided."
SRK AND SUHANA COLLAB: Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly team up with his daughter Suhana for a film to be produced by his Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand. A friend of the Khan family tells Subhash K Jha, “SRK is planning to cast himself with his daughter in a father-daughter drama. The director is yet to be decided.” Watch video for more.
