Home

Video Gallery

SRK Buys Rolls Royce Worth Rs 10 Crores, Checkout Most Luxurious Cars That Pathaan Actor Owns | Watch Video

SRK Buys Rolls Royce Worth Rs 10 Crores, Checkout Most Luxurious Cars That Pathaan Actor Owns | Watch Video

SRK's new car is a special edition model of the mighty Cullinan. Well, the superstar already owns an impressive fleet of cars like Audi, BMW and Mercedes Benz. So, with that let's take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's car swanky collection that will leave you speechless.

SRK Car collection: It seems that after the massive success of his film Pathaan, SRK has gifted himself a luxurious car. That reportedly costs Rs 10 crores. Well let us tell you that the Pathaan actor has purchased a rolls Royce Cullinan which was recently spotted near his house in Mumbai the video of which is widely circulating on social media. Khan was seen driving his new car on the streets of Mumbai at night time. SRK’s new car comes in an Arctic White paint while the interiors are matched to a white leather. It also has the signature ‘0555’ number plate. The car is a special edition model of the mighty Cullinan. The superstar already owns an impressive fleet of cars like Audi, BMW and Mercedes Benz. So, with that let’s take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s car swanky collection that will leave you speechless.