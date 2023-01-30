Home

SRK Celebrates Pathan Success, Malaika Arora spotted In Bold Green Jacket | Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday penned a note of thanks to all his fans for showering him with their love. The actor, who is basking in the success of his film 'Pathaan', joined fans outside his house, Mannat as they celebrated his return to the big screen and also lauded the smashing box office success of his film. Malaika Arora was spotted in a bold green jacket. Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aryan, and many other celebs were also papped around the city.

