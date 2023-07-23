Home

SRK’s Mannat To Shilpa Shetty’s Kinara: Bollywood Actors With Unique Home Names – Watch Video

From SRK's Mannat to Shilpa Shetty's Kinara, Bollywood actors with unique home names. Watch list in the video.

Bollywood Actors With Their Unique Home Names: Bollywood celebrities often splurge large amount on their luxurious homes. Their homes are a reflection of their personalities. Many B-Town stars have named their homes, and these names are unique and meaningful. Let us take a look at the unique home names plates of Bollywood celebrities and their meanings. Watch video.

