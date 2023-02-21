SRK’s Pathaan Becomes First Bollywood Film In Nearly 8 Years To Release In Bangladesh – Watch Video
Release of Pathaan in Bangladesh is indeed a good news for the Bangladeshi Bollywood buffs. Film will release on 24th of February. Watch video.
Pathaan release in Bangladesh: It looks like SRK’s blockbuster Pathan isn’t stopping soon to make headlines. Yes, you heard it right ! The all time record breaker film is now all set to release in Bangladesh on 24th February and interestingly, Pathaan will be the first Bollywood film to have a release in the neighbouring country after nearly 8 years. Watch video.
