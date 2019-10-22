Also known as a balance ball, Swiss ball, and exercise ball, stability ball serves more important purposes than just to give you bouncing fun. It can improve your body strength, balance, and endurance. According to various studies in the field, stability ball helps a person get back into shape post an injury. Certain movements that you do with the help of a stability ball help you reduce muscle and spinal strain. You have to make sure that you buy a stability ball according to your height. People with a height between 5 feet and 5 feet, 5 inches should go for a 55-centemer diameter ball. However, those with a height between 5 feet, 6 inches, and 5 feet, 11 inches can buy a 65- centimeter ball. Those with heigh more than this should grab a stability ball with a 75-centimeter ball. Watch this video to know about some of the workouts that can help you get fit and fine.