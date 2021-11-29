Virgil Abloh latest news : Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton men’s wear collection, the founder of fashion line Off-White, and top US fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away on 28th of November at the age of 41 after battling with cancer of several years. He was one of the first Black creative director at French fashion hoiuse Louis Vuitton. The designer was diagnosed with Cardiac Angiosarcoma in the year 2019. Checkout this video to know more on this news.Also Read - Vicky-Katrina Marriage Latest Updates: Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif To Go For Court Marriage In Mumbai, All You Need To Know | Watch Video