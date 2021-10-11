Weekly Stock Market Update 11th-17 October : A trader or an investor needs to consider important key points and market investment tips regarding stock market before investing their money in stocks. Have a look at this video where, Mr. Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance security explains about how the overall market is going to function and where to invest in share market this week, from 11th October to 17th October. Watch video and invest safely.Also Read - Nifty Scales 18,000 Peak, Sensex Crosses 60,000-Mark; TCS Shares Slump Also Read - Post Office Saving Scheme: Deposit Just Rs1500 Every Month, Get Rs 31 Lakh Return | Check Terms And Conditions Also Read - Share Market: BSE Sensex Ends 488 Points Higher, NSE Nifty Nears 17,800