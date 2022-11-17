Stop Using Headphones Throughout The Day For Online Meeting, They Have Severe Side Effects – Watch Video
WATCH: In this video we have explained the side effects of using headphones for a longer duration.
Side effects of using headphones explained: With the evolution of technology, new devices come in everyday, and people get addicted to them. One such device is headphone which become an essential part of everyone’s life. From listening to music to attending zoom calls headphone have become too handy and thus addicted. Although, using headphones for a longer duration can have many side effects too. In this video we have explained the side effects of using headphones for a longer duration.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.