Strep A Infection On A Rise In UK, What is It? Symptoms, Causes And Treatment Explained – Watch Video

Strep A or streptococcal bacteria are contagious. They can spread through droplets when someone with the infection coughs or sneezes, or through shared food or drinks. Watch video to know more about the infection

Strep A Infection: Health officials have warned parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in strep a infections. Reportedly 16 children have died with an invasive form of bacteria in recent weeks while cases of scarlet fever, which is caused by strep a infection has increased. Concern has been raised as cases are more than usual for the time of the year. Infections have been found across the countries with large concentration of strep a in south east England, along with northeast and north West. Amid the rising strep a infection let’s know all about it .the symptoms, caused and it’s treatment in detail. Watch video.