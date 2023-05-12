Home

Video Gallery

Students exude happiness after getting good marks in CBSE Class 12 exams

Students exude happiness after getting good marks in CBSE Class 12 exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 and 10 exam results have been announced on May 12. CBSE announced the results of Class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33. Students exuded happiness after getting good marks in Class 12 CBSE results.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 and 10 exam results have been announced on May 12. CBSE announced the results of Class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33. Students exuded happiness after getting good marks in Class 12 CBSE results.

Also Watch Students exude happiness after getting good marks in CBSE Class 12 exams