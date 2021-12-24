Best party looks of Deepika Padukone : Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and succesful actresses that Bollywood has ever got. She has given some massive blockbuster hits like Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, Om Shanti Om and RamLeela which makes her one of the most leading actresses of Bollywood. And when it comes to fashion, be it traditional or western, she totally nails every outfit that she wears. In this video, we will show show you some of the best party outfits of Deepika Padukone which you can try this Christmas. Watch video.Also Read - Ram Charan's Real To Reel Transformation For Upcoming Film RRR Is Incredibly Amazing | Checkout Video