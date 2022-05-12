Tejasswi Prakash latest news: The Bigg Boss 15 winner and one of the most versatile TV actresses Tejasswi Prakash has won millions of hearts with her cuteness and charm. The actress is currently playing the lead character in Ekta Kapoor’s serial Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash has truly made her mark in the industry in a very less time span with her wonderful acting skills. The actress has featured in popular daily soaps like Swaragini, Silsila Badaltey Rishton Ka and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and has enchanted audience with her Bahu avatar. However, over the years, the actresses has groomed and modified herself and has definitely transformed from a Tv’s typical bahu to a style diva. Let’s checkout some of her stunning and bold pictures. Watch video.Also Read - Yash To Sanjay Dutt: Luxurious Cars That The Star Cast Of KGF Chapter 2 Owns - Watch Video