Home

Video Gallery

Stylish Influencers Who Took Over Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Ramp Walk

Stylish Influencers Who Took Over Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Ramp Walk

Social media creators and influencers have been seen taking the centre stage in every area of showbiz and Lakme Fashion Week was no different. Here's listing some influencers that featured at Lakme Fashion Week with FDCI this edition.

Lakme Fashion Week is a top fashion and lifestyle event curating experiences and redefining fashion for over 25 years. This event gives a platform to any array of designers, industry stakeholders, and companies to showcase their collections, and talent and bring about new businesses in the world of fashion.

Trending Now

While formerly a norm, Bollywood celebrities used to close the show, the past few years have seen a noticeable shift. Not just professional models and Bollywood celebrities but also various content creators have been walking the ramp and gracing their presence on the runway alongside professionals for many significant fashion designers.

This edition of Lakme Fashion Week with FDCI also witnessed an array of influencers gracing their presence on the ramp. Here’s listing content creators who were featured for fashion designers on the runway for LFWXFDCI 2023

1. Niki Mehra:



Niki Mehra Madan with a following of 520K on her Instagram covers an array of content from Fashion, and beauty to travel. Niki has created a community of hers that showcases styling techniques, stylish pieces to amalgamate in your wardrobe, and many more. Recently, Niki was given an opportunity to walk for LFWXFDCI for Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini. In an exclusive interview with us, Nikki shares her ramp walk experience “This is the first time I am walking for Lakme Fashion Week, it is chaotic with the last minute changes, dress rehearsal, and makeup but overall it’s a fab experience” She also adds “Geisha Designs were feminine and fierce and Paras and Shalini are extremely talented designers who told us backstage to have fun at the runway”. Nikki was seen wearing an embellished gown in nude and silver tones. The gown featured a strapless neckline and thigh-high slit.

2. Sakshi Sindhwani:



Sakshi Sindwani, an influencer, model and stereotype smasher took centre stage at the Lakme Fashion Week with FDCI. She is a plus-size model who has been a prominent figure in bringing about a shift in the world of modelling by redefining it and making it more inclusive. Sakshi graced as a showstopper for designer Kaveri. She wore a stunning grey ensemble that featured hand-woven intricate detailing with floral motifs all over. Kaveri’s designs showcased “The romance of rose”. The collection was an enchanting display of handcrafted finesse on luxurious linen brought to life on the ramp where roses bloomed and hearts were full. Sakshi also walked the ramp for Shivan and Naresh in a completely different attire- a swimsuit. In an exclusive conversation with us Sakshi says “The swimsuit is going to be inclusive, diverse and epic.” On being asked about backstage madness, she adds “Its my favourite thing in the world, people really get an ick with all the backstage chaos but I love it, I wait every season for that”. The design by Shivan and Naresh was titled ‘Grounded in Nature’. It is a spectacular blend of comfort and style as Birkenstocks showcased at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in collaboration with designers Shivan and Naresh.

3. Parul Gulati:

Actor and Influencer Parul Gulati who has also been seen on Shark Tank and is currently working in web series such as ‘POW – Bandi Yuddh Ke’ and ‘Haq Se’ turned into a showstopper for designer Swati Vijaivargie. Parul looked ethereal as she wore a vibrant Ghagra-choli on the runway at Lakme Fashion Week with FDCI. Swati Vijaivargie’s collection theme was based on ‘Gulaal’. Each outfit represented colours, motifs, soul, society, architecture, nature, and heritage. Parul was walking Lakme Fashion Week for the first time. On being asked about her thoughts on the collection Parul says “Indian festivals are all about collection and what I liked is that it is not itchy and is so comfortable. It matches my style I like the fabric and the prints because they are beautiful and classic. In an exclusive interview with us, Parul also mentions that “Behind the scene madness is crazy, there are butterflies in your stomach before you hit the ramp”. She was also spotted wearing a swimsuit from the Guapa Resortwear collection she mentions “I am wearing a swimsuit with a sarong, I don’t think anybody has done that to a fashion week. It makes me feel inclusive”.

4. Mohak Narang

Mohak Narang, an actor and digital content creator has a community of 3.6 Million on Instagram. Recently, Mohak graced the ramp at LFW for the menswear premium brand “Park Avenue”. The design was based on the theme of “City Casuals”. Mohak walked the ramp wearing a quintessential pantsuit in dark mauve colour teamed up with a printed shirt in the hues of mauve and brown. The collection seamlessly marries style with utility, redefining the concept of everyday attire. It empowers individuals to effortlessly express their fashion-forward choices while revelling in the comfort and adaptability of casual clothing. Mohak exuded a sense of class and sophistication as he walked on the runway.

Follow us for more fashion-related content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.