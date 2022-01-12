Subhash Ghai is all set to make his OTT debut with his upcoming movie 36 Farmhouse. The film stars Sanjay Mishra and Amol Parashar in the lead among other actors. While fans are eagerly waiting for the ZEE5 movie, we caught Subhash Ghai and Amol Parashar for a candid conversation. The two talked about working on OTT platforms and how it is different from the big screen. Subhash Ghai also revealed if he prefers to work with megastars or with fresh young talents. Amol Parashar also shed light on his on-screen and off-screen chemistry with Sanjay Mishra. Watch!