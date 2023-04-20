Success Party of Taj: Aditi Rao Hydari Celebrate The Success Of Taj – Divided By Blood In Style

Top Trending Videos

Published: April 20, 2023 6:58 PM IST

By Video Desk

The makers of Taj – Divided by Blood hosted a success party on Wednesday evening. Veteran actor Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and the cast of the web series such as Aashim Gulati, and Taha Shah Badussha were seen celebrating the occasion together. They also announced the second season at the bash.

