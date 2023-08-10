Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Bhavesh Bhatia: From a Poor Blind Candle Seller to the Owner of a 350 Crore Business Empire

Bhavesh Bhatia: From a Poor Blind Candle Seller to the Owner of a 350 Crore Business Empire

Bhavesh Bhatia lost his vision at the age of 23 due to an internal eye-related issue. He endured bullying during his school days. He was bullied with hurtful nicknames like "Blind Boy".

Updated: August 10, 2023 8:56 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Bhavesh Bhatia lost his vision at the age of 23 due to an internal eye-related issue. He endured bullying during his school days. He was bullied with hurtful nicknames like “Blind Boy”.

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.