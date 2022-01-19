How to treat blocked nose during winters : During winters, we are more prone to getting influenza, flu, cough and cold which often results in a blocked or stuffy nose. Nasal congestion is one of the most symptom of cold which can sometimes become annoying too. In this video, we have listed down some of the best home remedies that can help you get relief from blocked nose. Watch video.Also Read - Can Children Improve Their Reading Skills Through Action Video Games? Study Reveals